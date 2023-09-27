NiNet forecasts heavy rainfall Thursday, Friday, warns against flashfloods

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted heavy rainfall for Thursday 28th and Friday 29th September 2023 in serval states across the country with a possibility of flashfloods in some states.

The NiMet’s heavy rainfall forecast showed moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Enugu, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kwara, Benua State and the Federal Capital Territory.

Very light or no rain is expected over the rest of the country the forecast indicated.

NiMet cautioned that the expected moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to cause some flash flooding over their areas of occurrence.

The agency also warned that strong winds may accompany the rains with the strongest winds expected over parts of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi State.

NiMet advised the Public not to drive through surface runoff waters, as they have strong undercurrents.

Other likely hazards include slippery road surfaces, reduced visibility during the rain which can disrupt road traffic.

Strong winds are a threat to weak structures, trees and mast, NiMet warned adding that people in affected states should disconnect electrical appliances before and not during the rains.

