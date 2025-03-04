NiMet, WOFAN partner to Combat Climate Challenges for Farmers

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is set to partner with the Women Farmers Advancement Network (WOFAN), a non-profit dedicated to uplifting smallholder farmers, especially women and youth. Together, they are devising strategies to tackle the adverse effects of climate disasters on Nigerian agriculture.

During a pivotal meeting yesterday, at NiMet’s headquarters and led by Director General Prof. Charles Anosike, the collaboration took center stage. Prof. Anosike praised WOFAN’s impactful work since its inception in 1993, highlighting their extensive network of nearly 700,000 farmers and various community-based agricultural initiatives. He emphasized that this partnership represents a significant milestone, with the potential to enhance agricultural productivity across Nigeria.

“Given our reliance on rain-fed agriculture, this collaboration comes at a critical time following the recent launch of NiMet’s Seasonal Climate Prediction,” Prof. Anosike stated. “Our mission at NiMet is incomplete without effectively disseminating our data to farmers. This partnership will enable us to engage with farmers before the rains begin, equipping them with essential guidance to mitigate damage, manage pests, and improve health outcomes.

Furthermore, this direct interaction will allow us to gather valuable feedback on the real-world impact of our forecasts.”

Hajia Salamatu Garba, founder of WOFAN, expressed her gratitude towards Prof. Anosike and the NiMet team for their unwavering commitment to providing timely weather and climate information. “While we have previously relied on external sources for climate data, this partnership will grant us more direct access, enhancing our ability to address climate-smart initiatives effectively,” she remarked.

Both organizations are set to formalize their collaboration with a memorandum of understanding.