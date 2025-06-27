NiMet urges ferry operators on weather warnings

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has called for stricter adherence to weather-related guidelines in ferry operations to improve safety and efficiency on Nigeria’s coastal and inland waterways.

NiMet Director-General, Professor Charles Anosike, made the appeal during the Regional Ferry Safety Conference held in Lagos on June 25-26, 2025.

Professor Anosike emphasized the critical role of accurate weather forecasting in mitigating risks associated with maritime transportation, particularly for ferry operators who provide essential services to many communities. He noted the challenges posed by rapidly changing weather conditions.

“Maritime regulation must ensure that ferries and ports adopt more sustainable practices, including integration of weather early warning alerts into ferry operations,” Professor Anosike stated. He stressed that timely and accurate early warnings are crucial for strategic operational planning, enabling ferry operators to plan routes and deploy crew effectively to minimize the impact of adverse weather and enhance overall safety. Real-time updates, he added, allow for thorough pre-departure assessments and informed decisions regarding the safety and viability of each trip, significantly improving search-and-rescue readiness.

Professor Anosike reminded the conference that meteorological data is most effective when providers and users collaborate in the service chain. He referenced a 2022 NiMet workshop that assessed the needs of stakeholders, including the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the Nigerian Navy, Marine Police, fishing communities, and ferry operators. This workshop led to Memoranda of Understanding with NIMASA, NIWA, and MOWCA.

The NiMet CEO explained that these collaborations aim to enhance the capacity of all parties involved, providing relevant meteorological data and tools to promote the sustainable development of the marine environment. The goal is to improve the safety of navigation, maritime security, marine environment protection, and other maritime activities for floating equipment and shippers.

