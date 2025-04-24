NIMET unionists suspend strike after aviation minister’s intervention

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The strike initiated by unions within the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has been suspended.

This decision follows a high-level intervention by the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK).

The suspension is effective until May 13, 2025, pending a resolution of the issues raised by the unions.

The announcement came after a crucial meeting convened by Minister Keyamo, which included leaders from the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

Special Assistant to Keyamo, Tunde Moshood, in a statement signed and made available to the Daily Times says, the collaborative atmosphere of the meeting set the stage for the unions’ decision to halt their strike, reflecting a commitment to dialogue and collaboration.

Comrade Aba Ocheme, the National Secretary of NUATE, confirmed the decision, stating, “We have resolved to suspend the ongoing strike till May 13, 2025, in recognition of the Honourable Minister’s timely and sincere intervention.” He emphasized the unions’ expectations for progress on the issues affecting their members.

Echoing Ocheme’s sentiments, Comrade Alale Adedayo, National President of ANAP, expressed gratitude for the Minister’s proactive approach. “As a mark of respect for the Honourable Minister’s intervention and assurance, we have decided to temporarily call off the strike while the process of resolution is ongoing,” he remarked.

The unions had previously downed tools over several unresolved grievances, including poor working conditions, salary disparities with other aviation agencies, and the non-implementation of the 2019 consequential adjustment to the national minimum wage, which affects at least 30 staff members. Additionally, they demanded a 25/35% salary increase, 40% hardship allowances, and annual staff training programs.

In response to the unions’ concerns, Minister Keyamo expressed empathy and reiterated his commitment to addressing their issues. He outlined immediate steps, including formal communications with both the President of Nigeria and the Minister of Finance to expedite financial resolutions. Furthermore, he announced the establishment of a Ministerial Committee to engage with the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

The Minister emphasized the importance of industrial harmony in the aviation sector, commending the union leaders for their maturity and willingness to engage in dialogue for the national interest. His commitment to resolving the ongoing disputes aims to foster a conducive working environment for all aviation personnel.

Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, assured stakeholders of tangible progress before the May 13 deadline. He called for ongoing cooperation in efforts to enhance the welfare and working conditions of NiMet staff and all aviation workers in Nigeria. As the situation develops, all eyes will be on the Ministry’s actions and the unions’ responses in the coming weeks.