NiMet, UKCEH, NiHSA collaborate to implement WMO’s HydroSOS in Nigeria

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is collaborating with the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA) to implement the World Meteorological Organisation’s (WMO) 2022 Hydrological Status and Outlook System (HydroSOS).

The Director General of NiMet, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu in his opening speech at a workshop on Hydro-Meteorological Status and Outlook System (HydroSOS) held at the Transcorp Hotel Abuja, revealed that water related hazards and threats such as, securing water supplies, designing appropriate water governance schematic, sustaining the management of trans-boundary basins, managing flood/drought were some of the major challenges faced by the Nigerian government.

Prof. Matazu remarked that one of the major factors in addressing these challenges was designing and availing hydro-meteorological information and products targeted to serve the need of different sectors, hence implementing the HydroSOS project is critical in tackling these challenges.

He appreciated the WMO for developing the HydroSOS project in Nigeria.

In his opening remarks, the WMO representative for North, Central and West Africa, Dr. Bernard Gomez, who represented the Secretary General of WMO, Prof. Petteri Taalas said the HydroSOS will assist the hydrological and meteorological community to provide vital water resources information to stakeholders across all sectors while improving the country’s adaptation to climate change.

Prof Taalas highlighted the growing impact of climate change including more frequent and intense extreme events which were causing widespread adverse impacts and related losses and damages to humanity.

He further stated that the way forward was to strengthen global, regional, and national response for protecting communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis to live sustainably and with dignity.

According to him, in order to achieve this, the WMO has adopted Earth System approach which required synergies to deliver on weather, climate and water information services at national level between the hydrological and meteorological communities adding that the outcome of the Workshop will derive immense relevance from the UN Secretary’s call for every person on earth to be protected by early warning systems within five years.

He concluded by saying that the HydroSOS Workshop was timely and emphasised that it was an opportunity to ensure that the knowledge and operational gaps were completely resolved.

The workshop was climaxed with two Panel Discussions which deliberated two key topics on how HydroSOS can enhance and support current status and outlook products in Nigeria and Prioritisation of status and needs towards successful HydroSOS implementation in Nigeria.

The Panelists for the topics were Prof. Alan Jenkins (UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology -UKCEH; and the Panel’s Moderator); Mrs. Aisha Ibrahim (Representative of Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency – NIHSA); Prof. Charles Anosike (Director, Applied Meteorological Services; and Representative of Nigerian Meteorological Agency – NiMet).

Others were Sulagna Mishra (Representative of the World Meteorological Organisation – WMO) Prof. Dixon Harry (Representative of UKCEH, Mr. Bernard Gomez (WMO Representative for North Central, and West Africa Region) Dr. Kamga Andre (Director General and Representative of the African Centre of Meteorological Applications for Development – ACMAD).

The 3-day technical event held in Abuja, Nigeria, was an initiative by WMO designed to address water-related challenges crippling sustainable development of the WMO member countries. The participants comprise stakeholders from various sectors of the economy.

