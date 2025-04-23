NiMet: Strike Uncalled for, Issues Being Resolved

The management of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has expressed dismay over the decision by labour unions to embark on a strike, despite ongoing efforts to address their grievances.

A senior management official at NiMet, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that the agency is “deeply disappointed with the hardline position adopted by the unions,” noting that several of the contentious issues have either been resolved or are actively being addressed.

“Management is disappointed with the hardline taken by the unions when some of the issues in dispute have been resolved, and others are in various stages of resolution,” the source said.

According to the official, NiMet had responded comprehensively when the unions served notice of their intention to strike, outlining the status of all issues raised. Management claims to have maintained open channels of communication with the union leaders throughout the process.

“What is particularly surprising is that the unions had only recently commended the agency for its labour-friendly policies in a formal letter of appreciation. It makes you wonder if there are other motives or individuals intent on sabotaging management’s efforts,” the source added.

Despite the development, NiMet says it remains committed to a peaceful and constructive dialogue, with hopes of a swift return to normalcy. “Management is not relenting in reaching an amicable resolution with the unions so that normal services will be restored,” the source stated.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, who has been monitoring the situation, has stepped in to mediate. He has scheduled a high-level meeting with all concerned parties on Thursday, 24th of July, 2025, aimed at breaking the deadlock.

“We are hopeful that the unions will listen to reason,” the official concluded. “No one bites off his nose to spite his face.”

The strike action has disrupted critical weather forecasting and aviation support services across the country, raising concerns among stakeholders about its potential impact on flight operations, agriculture, and disaster preparedness.