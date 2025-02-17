NiMet Staff to Undergo Climate Data Training, Backed by IRI & Gates Foundation

Select staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is to benefit from a training programme sponsored by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, as part of the Building Agricultural Systems Resilience in Nigeria Project (2024-2026) being implemented by Sahel Consulting.

Staff of the agency had benefited in the past from a related training under the terms of the partnership.

The training will be facilitated by the key technical partner to the project, the International Research Institute for Climate and Society (IRI), part of the Columbia Climate School at Columbia University.

The training programme which is in two parts will take place between February 18th to 21st for the Training of Trainers (ToT) session, and from February 24th to 28th for the training session by NiMet staff cascaded to participants from relevant ministries and agencies under the supervision of an IRI resource person.

Receiving Dr.Tufa Dinku, Research Scientist with the International Research Institute for Climate and Society (IRI), who was in his office to brief him on preparations for the training, on Monday, 17th February 2025, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike thanked The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and its training providers for the opportunity to train staff of the agency.

“Access to high-quality climate data and information is crucial for developing effective, decision-relevant, and sustainable climate services. The training will improve the capacity of our staff, the beneficiaries of the training, and others who would also benefit, in effectively using climate information products”, Prof. Anosike said.