NiMet predicts early rainfall onset in March

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has said this 2023, the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted the rainfall onset date in the country to range from 2nd March to 7th July 2023 with an End of Season( EOS)period expected to range from 26th September till 25th of December.

This is just as he had commended NiMet for its continued resolve to exceed expectations with prudent management of resources and performance driven action plans which he said has resulted in improved visibility and relevance within and outside the shores of this country.

He made these known at the at the public presentation of the 2023 Seasonal

Climate Prediction (SCP),held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja where he said parts of Katsina, Zamfara, Kano, Jigawa, and Yobe in the north and Cross River, Ebonyi, Imo, and Rivers in the south are likely to experience a delayed onset.

Sirika also said the annual total rainfall is predicted to be normal to above normal in most parts of the country but said in parts of Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kaduna and the FCT are likely to observe below normal to near normal annual rainfall amounts.

He stressed that the annual rainfall amount is expected to range from 420 mm in the far northernmost parts to 3253 mm in the coastal areas.

On Dry spell occurrences, he said in 2023, Nigerians should also prepare for its occurrence between June and early July as dry spell lasting between 15 to 21 days is in the forecast, especially from the central parts of the country to the North.

He equally said when compared to the last the years, the little dry season (August Break) for 2023 is expected to be less intense and is expected to last between 14 and 20 days starting from late July especially over the Southwest of the country.

Director General of MiMet, Professor Mansur Bako Matazu while giving closing remarks called on all Nigerians to embrace Early Action and follow the agency for in-season updates as while working together to maximise success and de-risk activities.

The provision of Early Warning Services is one of the effective ways of mitigating climate-induced disasters and NiMet over the years has been the pacesetter in Early Warning Services for all weather and climate sensitive activities across the country.

The Minister had earlier said the early warnings were not enough and must be matched by Early Action so that it can translate to disaster risk reduction in Nigeria.

He cited examples with the recent flood of 2022 across several states in Nigeria which caused destruction of over 569,000 hectares of farmland, deaths of over 600 people and displacement of over 1.3 million persons in 34 out of the 36 states of the federation which are huge losses that must be prevented from reoccurring.

