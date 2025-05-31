NiMet, HEDA, strengthen collaboration to support smallholder farmers

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has formalized its partnership with the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at expanding agro-meteorological information delivery to smallholder farmers across Nigeria.

The agreement builds on a collaboration that began in 2010 and marks a renewed commitment to providing timely, accessible climate data to rural communities.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Sulaimon Arigbabu, Executive Secretary of HEDA Resource Centre, and Miss Tonye Dappa, Legal and Liaison Officer. Both expressed gratitude to NiMet’s DG/CEO, Professor Charles Anosike, for his leadership and support.

Professor Anosike emphasized the importance of partnerships in bridging climate science and grassroots action, offering NiMet’s studio facilities to co-create educational climate content targeted at farmers.

The partnership is expected to improve early warning systems, support climate-smart agriculture, and strengthen national resilience to climate change. Both institutions reaffirmed their commitment to inclusive access to vital weather and climate information.