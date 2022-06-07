NiMet gets 10 weather observation systems, lightning detectors

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

As part of the execution of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, Earth NetWorks,(EN) presented ten (10) Automatic Weather Observation Systems (AWOS), 10 Lightning Detectors and the required accessories to Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet.

Speaking briefly before receiving the equipment, the Director-General of NiMet, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu said the equipment will be installed at NiMet facilities and partner institutions in Nigeria to enhance the quality of the data set required to fulfil the terms of the MoU, DailyTimes gathered.

Matazu explained that the installation of the equipment is combined with capacity building for NiMet officers. “We are not only getting equipment donations, NiMet is also building the capacity of its staff. Under the supervision and guidance of our EN experts, Abuja, Benin and Lagos will be covered. Thereafter, NiMet officers equipped with the skills acquired will carry out the remaining installations”, he disclosed.

Through this collaboration and equipment installed, NiMet will be able to access EN data for its internal use and public display in degraded form and to resell sensor data and derivative works to its customers, support the capacity of the Agency and further develop its service delivery offering through working together to deploy EN stations in various locations that will contribute to the Nigerian total lightning and mesoscale AWS Network (NTLMAN) and enable EN forecasting services (ENcast).

Prof. Matazu also used the opportunity to reiterate that NiMet is very open when it comes to relating with private sectors to deliver on its mandate and revealed that the installation will also be held in Benin and Lagos, initially and other airports will come later.

The DG who commended the role of the media in ensuring that the activities of the agency are well-publicized, extended a hand of invitation to the journalists on the commissioning of the pilot briefing room, which was earlier promised.

