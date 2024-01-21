NiMet forecasts 3-day sunshine, haziness

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja, predicted sunny and hazy atmosphere over the northern and North Central states during the forecast period.

The agency said a moderate dust haze with visibility range of 2km to 5km is anticipated over the inland states throughout the forecast period.

It envisaged early morning mist or fog over the coastal states and patches of clouds in a hazy atmosphere over the coastal states during the afternoon and evening hours.

” For Monday, sunny and hazy atmosphere is expected over the Northern, North Central and the

Inland states during the forecast period. Early morning Mist/Fog is expected over the Coastal states.

“Patches of clouds in a hazy atmosphere is anticipated over the coastal states during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

NiMet anticipated slight dust haze over the northern states throughout the forecast period on Tuesday.

Also, a sunny and hazy atmosphere is expected over the North Central and Inland states during the forecast period.

It forecast patches of clouds in a hazy atmosphere over the coastal states throughout the forecast period

“Dust particles are in suspension, public should take necessary precaution. People with Asthma and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situation.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated with weather reports from NiMet for effective planning

in their operations.

“Disaster Risk Managers, Agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property,” it said.