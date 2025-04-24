NiMet faults aviation unions’ strike, protest

By Dooyum Naadzenga

Management of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), had slammed aviation unions’ over the ongoing strike and protest by the its members today.

A senior management source, speaking to the press on condition of anonymity, expressed disappointment over the unions’ hardline stance.

The source emphasized that many of the issues in dispute have either been resolved or are in various stages of resolution, which complicates the rationale behind the strike.

Management stated that they had provided a detailed response to the unions when they served a strike notice, outlining the status of all outstanding issues. This communication aimed to clarify the agency’s commitment to addressing staff concerns and to foster a more collaborative atmosphere.

READ ALSO: Wike fumes, vows sanction over unapproved subcontract in ICC renovation

The unexpected decision by the unions to resort to strike action has raised eyebrows among management. The anonymous source noted that it is particularly surprising given that the unions had recently expressed gratitude for NiMet’s labor-friendly policies. This contradiction leads to questions about whether there are ulterior motives at play or if certain individuals are intent on sabotaging the agency’s management efforts.

Despite the tensions, NiMet management remains resolute in its commitment to finding an amicable resolution with the unions. They believe that constructive dialogue is essential for restoring normal operations and ensuring that the agency can continue to provide vital services to the public.

Adding to the hope for resolution, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, has scheduled a meeting with all parties involved for Thursday, April 24, 2025. This meeting is seen as a critical opportunity for both sides to discuss their grievances in a constructive manner.

Management expressed optimism that the unions will be willing to engage in meaningful dialogue and listen to reason. They stressed that it is counterproductive for any party to act against their own interests in a bid to make a point.

As the strike continues, the focus remains on finding common ground that can lead to a swift resolution. NiMet’s management is dedicated to ensuring that staff grievances are addressed while also maintaining the operational integrity of the agency.

The resolution of this dispute is crucial, not only for the staff but also for the wider public who rely on NiMet’s services. The coming days will be pivotal in determining the future of labor relations within the agency.