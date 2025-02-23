NiMet DG, Prof. Charles Anosike Honoured at 2025 African Leadership Awards

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Charles Anosike, was recognized for his outstanding contributions at the 2025 African Leadership Persons of the Year Awards, organized by the African Leadership Magazine.

At the prestigious event held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Casablanca, Morocco, Prof. Anosike was presented with the African Public Sector Leadership Impact Award. The accolade celebrates his transformational leadership and significant impact at NiMet, where he has been instrumental in advancing meteorological services and promoting climate resilience in Nigeria.

The ceremony also recognized other distinguished African leaders, including:

President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar, awarded African Political Leader of the Year

President Bassirou Faye of Senegal, named African of the Year

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, honored with the African Outstanding Good Governance Champion Award

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, recipient of the African Leadership Public Service Excellence Award

Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director/CEO of First Bank of Nigeria Plc, who received both the Special African

Banking Leadership Award and the African Leadership Award for Banking Excellence and Financial Innovation

Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, Executive Chairman of Moni Pulo Limited, honored as the African Philanthropist of the Year 2024

The event highlighted exceptional leadership across various sectors, celebrating individuals who have made significant strides in governance, business innovation, and philanthropy across the continent.