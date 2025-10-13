NiMet DG Honoured at the Nigeria GovTech Public Service Awards 2025

The Director-General/CEO of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Charles Anosike, has been honoured at the Nigeria GovTech Public Service Awards 2025, organized by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) under The Presidency.

NiMet was conferred with the “Best Federal MDA in Open Data Excellence” award in recognition of its outstanding performance in data transparency, innovation, and digital transformation in public service delivery. In addition, Prof. Charles Anosike received the Distinguished GovTech Trailblazer’s Award, acknowledging his visionary leadership in advancing GovTech initiatives and promoting digital governance in alignment with the Federal Government’s digital transformation agenda.

This prestigious recognition not only underscores NiMet’s unwavering commitment to providing timely, accurate, and actionable data for climate mitigation and early warning systems, but also affirms Prof. Anosike’s dedication to positioning NiMet among the leading meteorological agencies globally, setting new benchmarks for excellence, innovation, and impact.

The Nigeria GovTech Conference & Awards is a flagship initiative spearheaded by BPSR to catalyze digital transformation across Nigeria’s public sector. It brings together government agencies, private sector innovators, technologists, policy makers, and civil society to celebrate outstanding achievements in GovTech, encourage technology-driven reforms, and foster capacity building in digital governance. By spotlighting exemplary institutions and leaders, the Awards aim to accelerate Nigeria’s progress toward efficient, transparent, and citizen-centred public service delivery.

Among the distinguished recipients of awards was His Excellency Malam Umar A. Namadi, Executive Governor of Jigawa State, and His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Executive Governor of Adamawa State, among others.