NiMet DG/CEO Anosike Stresses The Need To Integrate Meteorological Data Into Urban Transformation

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Charles Anosike, has said that increasing challenges of climate change and growing populations, make it imperative that

meteorological data should be integrated into urban transformation to ensure adequate preparedness for climate disasters.

Prof. Anosike was speaking at the Abuja City Environmental Sustainability Summit, which was held on Tuesday, 29th April 2025, organized by Comrade Yussuf Olatunji Kelani, the Special Assistant to the President on Climate Change Matters.

According to Professor Anosike, “The theme of the event (Sustainable Urban Transformation: Building a Resilient and Green Abuja), reminds us of our collective responsibility to reshape Abuja into resilient, eco-friendly spaces that safeguard the well-being of our future generations”.

He said that sustainable urban transformation involves making deliberate changes to cities to improve their environmental, social, and economic aspects of development.

“In the efforts to transform Abuja, climate-smart practices and social inclusion must be prioritized. We must embrace a systemic approach to help improve our understanding of how different drivers of hazards, exposure, vulnerability, and their dynamic root causes combine to exacerbate the impact of climate disasters”, Prof. Anosike remarked.

Continuing, he reminded that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency offers essential services that advance sustainability, and productivity, and promote effective environmental management. NiMet’s weather forecasts, climate services, and seasonal climate prediction enable environmental managers to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and adapt to changing climate conditions.

“Sustainable urban transformation and meteorology are intrinsically linked. As cities grow and evolve, their meteorological conditions, including weather patterns and climate, significantly impact their sustainability efforts. Understanding and addressing these impacts is crucial for creating resilient and sustainable urban environments”, Prof. Anosike concluded.