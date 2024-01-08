NiMet DG/CEO Anosike Harps On Improved Service Delivery

By Uche Nworah, Ph.D

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has said that the focus of the new management is to strengthen the operations of the agency and reposition it for improved service delivery.

Professor Anosike was speaking on Monday, 8th January, 2024, while declaring open a 3-day NiMet management retreat in Abuja.

“The overriding objective of the 2024 NiMet management retreat is to strengthen collaborative relationships amongst staff of the agency. It’s time to dismantle the imaginary walls and silos built internally over the years which has been stifling productivity. The retreat will give us all a good understanding of the work NiMeT does. The science of meteorology should be treated and handled with all seriousness because of its importance and impact on lives, properties and on the economy”.

Continuing, Professor Anosike encouraged the participants to be active during the retreat and make contributions that will help NiMet to achieve its mandate efficiently. “Despite prevailing economic challenges, there are opportunities in the external environment for NiMeT. We should aim to reduce wastages in our operations, prioritize spending, and improve our internally generated revenue”.

Concluding, Professor Anosike reminded the participants that although NiMeT’s services are directly related to weather and climate in Nigeria, however, forces that drive environmental changes have shown that NiMeT’s activities impact all aspects of the Nigerian economy”.

READ ALSO: We Will Support You To Achieve Your Mandate …United…

Written Statement Of Objectives And Expected Outcomes Of 2024 NiMet Management Retreat

(1) Provide an Overview of Public Service and Expectations.

(2) Provide insight into the NIMet Establishment Act (2022) and the potential opportunities.

(3) X-ray the Structure of the Agency in line with its Establishment Mandate.

(4) Provide overview of strategic technical departments/units.

(5) Create awareness on the Agency’s international affiliations and obligations.

(6) Provide adequate sensitisation on the Agency’s collaborations and stakeholders engagements.

(7) Achieve a well-informed and action-ready top management of the Agency.

Expected Retreat Outcomes

At the end of the retreat, participants should be able to:

(1) Be acquainted with the mandate of NiMet as an agency and its obligation with national and international partners

have a clear understanding of NiMet products and services and their importance across all weather vulnerable sectors and contributions to sustainable national socioeconomic development.

(2) Have an in depth understanding of the operational structure, processes and relationship between the various directorates and assist in their seamless integration into the agency’s management system.

(3) Be equipped with the requisite knowledge to carry out their respective functions as directors and members of the management team with ease and effectiveness prepare the directors adequately for the task ahead to ensure smooth day-to-day running of the agency’s affairs.