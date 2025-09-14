NiMet DG calls for integration of climate data into sustainability reporting

Charles Anosike, director-general of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has called for stronger collaboration to integrate quality weather and climate data into sustainability reporting.

Anosike spoke on Friday, September 12, 2025, at the investor roundtable organised to commemorate the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

He said the World Economic Forum has identified the rise in extreme weather events as one of the top global risks, stressing that such events have direct impacts on financial institutions through higher costs, physical risks, and liquidity challenges.

The NiMet DG said extreme weather events pose both short-term and long-term threats, adding that climate disasters should no longer be seen as environmental concerns alone but also as financial risks.

“Financial institutions face increased credit risk in Nigeria when borrowers’ ability to repay loans is impacted by climate disasters, and market risks as the value of certain assets declines. Increasing climate damages are straining private insurance markets, shifting more costs to government-run plans and raising questions about their sustainability,” he said.

“We need to work together, integrating contextual meteorological data into sustainability reporting and close climate data gaps in Nigeria.”

Anosike said reliable climate data is crucial for informed decisions in financial markets, agricultural productivity and food security, and aviation safety, among other areas.

He also emphasised NiMet’s role as the country’s climate custodian, mandated to observe, collate, process, and disseminate weather and climate information for the safety of lives and property.

“NiMet has been at the forefront of climate data management and people-centred early warning systems,” he said.

Anosike urged stakeholders to support efforts aimed at building climate resilience in Nigeria’s financial markets, while commending the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), NGX Group, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and ISSB members for creating the platform for dialogue.