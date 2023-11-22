NiMet convenes with international bodies for meteorological development

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

In a pivotal stride towards enhancing meteorological service delivery on a global scale, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) recently convened with Business France, the commercial department of the French Embassy, and Prometeo the French Meteorology and Hydrology Association to discuss meteorological development.

The gathering which was tagged the 1st French-Nigeria Meteorological Seminar and Business Meeting, brought together for the first time, meteorological stakeholders and authorities, including the Permanent Representatives of Cameroon, and Ghana, with the World Meteorological Organization to foster dialogue between Nigerian and French meteorological communities, introducing french products and solutions as well as discuss contemporary issues and explore potential collaborations.

Addressing the distinguished participants, the Director General/CEO of NiMet Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu underscored the importance of international collaborations in addressing the challenges faced by meteorological agencies, highlighting the impact of natural and man made disasters along with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He emphasized the need for collaborative platforms like this, to facilitate the exchange of ideas, strategies and innovative approaches aimed at advancing meteorological practices and address challenges effectively.

Prof. Matazu, showcased NiMet diverse products and services, highlighting the significance of the Seasonal Climate Predictions (SCP), as an early warning tool crucial for various sectors of the economy.

Emphasizing NiMet’s role as a service provider supporting Nigeria’s socio-economic development, the Director-General underscored the financial constraint on meteorological activities and stressed the need for Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to sustain and enhance these offerings, ensuring their continued success despite economic constraints.

Prof Matazu expressed gratitude to the French Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Mrs Emmanuelle Blatmann and the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Barr. Festus Keyamo SANn for their support on meteorological advancement.

He noted that the seminar marks a significant step towards leveraging international cooperation for innovative and effective solutions in meteorology.

Speaking earlier in her opening remarks the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs. Emmanuelle Blatmann, described the seminar as a win-win situation adding that it would avail both countries of opportunities to share ideas on the latest technologies.

The highlight of the event was the Roundtable discussions held between the PRs of Metoreogical Services from Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and 8 French Companies namely; ARIA- SUEZ, MFI, METEORAGE, DEGREAN, METEOMODEM, PULSONIC and SAGIM. The delegates afterwards went on a facility tour of NiMet headquaters.