NiMet, CARE Collaborate for Sustainable Development in Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere in Nigeria (CARE) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance contingency planning and the use of early warning systems in designated states of Nigeria.

The partnership aims to foster sustainable agricultural and food systems, improve health and nutrition, strengthen livelihoods and economic development, and support humanitarian risk reduction through climate change adaptation.

The collaboration between NiMet and CARE seeks to drive sustainable development initiatives and establish a more robust policy and financing framework for climate-related programs in Nigeria. This effort is expected to reinforce national climate commitments and enhance resilience against environmental challenges.

During the MoU signing ceremony held at CARE’s office in Abuja on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, emphasized the urgency of implementing the agreement’s terms.

He stated, “With the signing of the MoU, both teams will move quickly to implement the terms of the MoU. This is one of our many efforts aimed at building resilience among our farmers and other climate information users.”

In response, the Country Director of CARE Nigeria, Dr. Hussaini Abdu, lauded the efficiency and commitment demonstrated by both organizations.

He remarked, “I want to appreciate the DG/CEO of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, and his team. We met your team just last week, and already we are able to quickly put this MoU together. It shows the level of efficiency that colleagues on both sides are committed to. We hope that this is going to be a new beginning in terms of our relationship with NiMet.”

The MoU is set to be in effect for an initial period of ten years from the date of execution, with the possibility of renewal under mutually agreed terms. This partnership marks a significant step toward strengthening climate resilience and promoting sustainable development across Nigeria.