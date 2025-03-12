NiMet boss urges staff to align 2025 budget with strategic goals

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, has urged staff of the agency to implement the 2025 budget in alignment with the organization’s strategic objectives.

Speaking at the agency’s budget retreat yesterday, Prof. Anosike emphasized the importance of prioritizing projects and activities that adhere to NiMet’s established goals. He identified five critical themes guiding these objectives: infrastructure development, financial sustainability, effective stakeholder partnerships, employee growth and welfare, and operational efficiency.

According to the NiMet boss: “Our aim is to cultivate a vibrant, efficient, and sustainable Nigerian Meteorological Agency,” he stated.

Prof. Anosike also reminded staff to comply with procurement laws and processes, highlighting that effective budget performance is essential for achieving NiMet’s overarching goals. The retreat served as a platform to review the 2025 budget, address managerial and welfare issues, and celebrate achievements to date.

Photos of NiMet staff with the DG/CEO during the staff budget retreat