NiMet And Financial Reporting Council To Collaborate In Promoting Sustainability Practices

Officials of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria, have met to discuss areas of partnership towards improving sustainability practices by corporate organizations in Nigeria.

During a courtesy visit on the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of FRC in Abuja, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, on Monday, 13th May, 2024, the Director General, Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike said; “Climate change is fast becoming a priority for financial regulators. The work we do at NiMet through our weather and climate reports are the foundation for sustainability practices. This partnership will enable NiMet and FRC to jointly develop capacity”.

While welcoming the NiMet team, Dr. Olowo said; “There are opportunities for alignment between NiMet and FRC in fulfilling the core mandates of the two agencies, especially in the areas of sustainability reporting, climate risks and opportunities. Although we are championing sustainability reporting, FRC is also promoting sustainable practices among Nigerian organizations”.

Some directors and senior staff of the two agencies were present during the courtesy visit.

PHOTO NEWS

Left to Right: Dr. Rabiu Olowo, Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria, and Professor Charles Anosike, Director General, Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), during a courtesy visit by NiMet team to FRC in Abuja on Monday, 13th May, 2024.