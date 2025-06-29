NiMet, AIRBDA partner on climate change impact, water resources

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Anambra-Imo River Basin Development Authority (AIRBDA) are poised to enhance their collaboration to address the escalating threats of climate change, particularly concerning river basin hydrology and water resource management.

During a meeting at NiMet’s headquarters in Abuja recently, the Director General/CEO of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, welcomed AIRBDA’s Managing Director, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka, and emphasized the significant influence of climate change on rainfall patterns and temperature. He warned that these changes could drastically alter river basin hydrology, leading to increased floods and droughts that jeopardize livelihoods and food security.

Professor Anosike highlighted the interconnectedness of meteorology and river basin dynamics, noting that meteorological factors directly affect hydrological behavior. He underscored the importance of NiMet’s Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) as a vital tool for proactive planning and disaster response.

In response, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka expressed his gratitude for the reception and reiterated AIRBDA’s commitment to strengthening technical cooperation with NiMet. He acknowledged the critical role of NiMet’s data in enhancing irrigation and managing dam infrastructures amidst changing climatic conditions.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to establish a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration, share expertise, and build resilience in support of sustainable development across southeastern Nigeria.