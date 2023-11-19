NiMet adjudged Best MDA in Data Management and Analytics

BY ORIAKU IJELE

The immense positive gains at the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) have been honoured by the Presidency with the prestigious Nigeria GovTech Award in the category of Best Federal MDA in Data Management and Analytics.

NiMet and Prof. Matazu were honoured by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) in the Presidency via a letter dated 19th September, 2023 and signed by the Director General of BPSR, Mr. Arabi Ibrahim Dasuki, which was addressed to the Director General, NiMet.

The Presidency says, Prof. Matazu was nominated for the award for his exceptional leadership in advancing GovTech initiatives and digital governance within NiMet in line with the Federal Government’s digital transformation in the public sector.

The letter read: “We are pleased to inform you that your organization will be honoured with the prestigious Nigeria GovTech Award in the category of Best Federal MDA in Data Management and Analytics”.

The Presidency explains that, the award, was conducted through a nationwide nomination and online voting initiated on radio, television and newspaper publications.