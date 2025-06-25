NIMC trains corps members for nationwide NIN enrollment

By Msugh Ityokura

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has commenced the training of selected Youth Corps members to drive National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment to all the wards in the Federation.

A statement from the commission in Abuja Tuesday said the training was carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Development and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The initiative the commission noted is part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda of enrolling and issuing the NIN to all Nigerians and legal residents within the shortest time possible.

“NIMC has enrolled and issued the NIN to over 120M Nigerians and legal residents and, therefore, intends to cover hitherto unreachable areas through the Ward Enrolment initiative” the statement read.

It added that “The Corps members selected are currently undergoing intensive training in preparation for the kick-off of the ward enrollment.Consequently, Nigerians, most especially children below the age of 16 years are by this initiative encouraged to enrol for the NIN in their respective wards”.

NIMC said the initiative aims to take NIN enrolment closer to the people as its Director General, DG Abisoye Coker Odusote, lauded the immeasurable support of the president towards the achievements of NIMC mandate.

She commended the efforts of the minister, Ayodele Olawande, and the DG, NYSC, Brigade General, Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu for the success of the programme.