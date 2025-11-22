NIMC, NIHOTOUR Forge Partnership to Strengthen National Identity, Tourism Standards

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) have moved to deepen institutional collaboration aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s identity systems and improving standards across the hospitality and tourism sectors.

NIHOTOUR Director General, Aare Bisoye Fagade, led a delegation to the NIMC headquarters in Abuja on Friday, where he met with the NIMC DG/CEO, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote to discuss areas of strategic partnership.

The visit focused on integrating national identity verification processes into NIHOTOUR’s training and certification framework for practitioners in the sector.

During the meeting, both agencies underscored the need to align identity management with tourism development to enhance credibility, traceability and professionalism within the industry.

Fagade said the collaboration would strengthen NIHOTOUR’s institutional processes and improve service standards across Nigeria’s growing hospitality and tourism landscape.

Coker Odusote reaffirmed NIMC’s readiness to support agencies whose mandates rely on accurate identity verification, stressing that secure data exchange and interoperable systems were essential to modern governance and national economic growth.

She expressed optimism that the partnership would contribute to national security and foster a more trusted and efficient tourism workforce.

Both organisations agreed to set up a joint technical working group to develop an implementation framework for the partnership, which is expected to drive a more integrated, professional and data driven tourism and hospitality sector.