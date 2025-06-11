NIMASA wins national recognition for leading digital transformation in public service reforms

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has emerged as a flagship example of institutional excellence, earning high praise from the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) for its pioneering approach to digital transformation and operational efficiency.

The commendation came during a two-day sensitization workshop held in Lagos, yesterday where Dr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, Director General of BPSR, specifically highlighted NIMASA’s outstanding commitment to embracing technological innovation as part of the Federal Government’s broader Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking on the theme “Overview of National Strategy for Public Service Reforms,” Dr. Arabi identified NIMASA as one of the standout Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) that has successfully aligned its operations with national reform objectives. He emphasized that the agency’s adoption of automation and digital technologies represents a gold standard for modern governance practices.

“NIMASA is showing, in practical terms, what alignment with national reform goals should look like. Their embrace of automation is not just innovative–it is essential for modern governance,” Dr. Arabi declared, noting that such transformative approaches are crucial for enhancing transparency and service delivery across the public sector.

The BPSR chief further explained that Reform Coordination Units within government agencies serve as strategic instruments for institutionalizing change and improving performance. He cited key national initiatives including the Treasury Single Account (TSA), the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), and the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) as critical tools for promoting accountability in public service delivery.

Dr. Dayo Mobereola, NIMASA’s Director General, reinforced the agency’s unwavering commitment to reform during his opening remarks, positioning institutional transformation as fundamental to national development. “Reform is the pathway to innovation and national advancement. Without change, we risk stagnation,” he stated, calling on staff to maintain a proactive mindset toward organizational evolution.

Mobereola urged NIMASA personnel to embrace adaptability as a core institutional value, arguing that such flexibility is essential for building resilience and achieving sustainable success in an increasingly complex operational environment. His remarks underscored the agency’s determination to fulfill its mandate while continuously improving its service to the nation.

The workshop provided a strategic platform for deepening staff awareness of public service reform objectives and reinforcing NIMASA’s alignment with national priorities focused on improving governance standards and driving economic development across Nigeria’s maritime sector.