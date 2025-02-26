NIMASA strengthens collaboration with NCDMB to empower indigenous maritime players

BY TEMTOPE ADEBAYO

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a level playing field and creating an enabling environment for businesses in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, made this known while receiving the Executive Members of the Nigerian Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transport Senior Staff Association.

He emphasized that under the supervision of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, led by Hon. Adegboyega Oyetola, NIMASA is taking strategic steps to enhance local participation and encourage investment in the industry.

Dr. Mobereola revealed that NIMASA is deepening its collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to explore policies that will boost indigenous involvement and strengthen Nigeria’s maritime sector.

“The Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy is committed to encouraging indigenous players to invest more in Nigeria’s maritime industry. Issues such as national carriers and trade terms remain top priorities under this administration. Our focus is to create an enabling environment where private investors can thrive. In this regard, we have initiated discussions with the NCDMB and NNPC Limited to address these critical matters,” he stated.

READ ALSO: Tinubu congratulates Aiyedatiwa on new term

In response, Comrade John Aleakhue Okpono, Secretary General of the Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transport Senior Staff Association, emphasized the need for closer collaboration between NIMASA and the Merchant Navy. He also urged the Agency to review waiver clauses to ensure more opportunities for Nigerian seafarers.

NIMASA remains committed to fostering strategic partnerships that will enhance local investment, create jobs, and drive sustainable growth in the maritime sector.