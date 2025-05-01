NIMASA, PFSO collaborate on National Maritime Security strategy

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Port Facility Security Officers Forum of Nigeria (PFSOFN) are in discussions to develop a National Maritime Security Strategy aimed at enhancing the security of the nation’s ports.

Speaking at the end of a one day Maritime Security Conference hosted by NIMASA, which also doubles as the Designated Authority for the implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security, ISPS Code, Mr Terry Ajobena, a Lead Recognize Security Organisation, RSO, said that Maritime security is a critical aspect of national security that encompasses the protection of a country’s maritime domain, including its territorial waters, ports, shipping lanes and other associated maritime assets.

He also said that Nigeria’s maritime trade, as well as its vast oil and gas which are largely domiciled in that space, faces various security challenges in its maritime domain.

He said: “The Blue Economy, which encompasses the country’s maritime domain, holds enormous prospects for economic growth and national development. Recently, the Nigerian government took the novel step of recognizing and institutionalizing the Blue Economy by creating a ministry dedicated specifically to unlocking and harnessing its massive potential. However, as it stands today, maritime security challenges pose a significant threat to the realization of this aspiration”.

On the importance of maritime security, he stated: “Maritime security is vital for several reasons, and first is the economic significance of maritime trade as a contributor to the nation’s economy accounting for an estimated 68% of the nation’s GDP and with most of our international trade passing through the ports.

“This makes security of Nigeria’s maritime assets of utmost priority. “Secondly, maritime security threats like piracy, armed robbery, and terrorism have a potential to jeopardize national security as have been witnessed the world over.

“In addition, maritime security incidents which can result in oil spills and pollution can have devastating environmental impact on the economic and social wellbeing of communities in those areas”.