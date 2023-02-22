NIMASA participates at IMO’s 7th Green Shipping Conference

By Temitope Adebayo

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA participated at the International Maritime Organisation, IMO, 7th Green Shipping Conference with the theme “Unlocking Opportunities for Green Shipping in Africa”, in Ghana.

The Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Mr Kitack Lim highlighted the fact that decarbonization presents challenges to many developing countries, and pledged the commitment of the IMO to assisting Member States to unlock the potentials that Green Shipping presents. He also expressed confidence in Africa’s ability to unlock these potentials.

Nigeria’s Alternate Permanent Representative (APR) to the IMO, Prince Abdul Dirisu restated Nigeria’s commitment to realizing Green Shipping.

A team from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, led by the Deputy Director Marine Environment Management Dr, Mrs Oma Offodile were at the Conference.

