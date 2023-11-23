NIMASA, Navy inaugurated eight-man committee charged to invest in blue economy

By Temitope Adebayo

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Navy have inaugurated eight-man committee to establish ways in which the synergy between both organs of government can be channeled into creating a welcoming environment for investment in the blue economy.

The Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Mustapha Hassan, who inaugurated the eight-man committee, charged the members to come up with policies to create a welcoming maritime environment for investment in the Nigerian blue economy.

Membership of the committee includes the FOC; the Commander of NNS Beecroft, Commodore K.O. Oguntuga; COO Western Naval Command, Commodore N.S. Kaman, and one Capt. A. U. Tijani.

The representatives of NIMASA on the committee include the Director of Deep Blue Project, Otonye Obom; Head Shipping Development, Kurahson Inuwa; Head, ISPS, Isa Mudi; and Deputy Director, Cabotage Services, Aisha Usman Dangote.