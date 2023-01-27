NIMASA meets designated banks over CVFF disbursement

By Temitope Adebayo

The Management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has met with members of the Executive Management of Jaiz Bank, United Bank of Africa (UBA), Union Bank, Zenith Bank and Polaris Bank which are the Federal Government approved Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs) for the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF).

Speaking shortly after a closed door meeting, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh OFR, noted that the meeting is a major step towards the implementation of the Presidential directive on disbursing the CVFF as announced by the Honorable Minister of Transportation, Engr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, late last year.

Jamoh noted that their engagement was to ensure that the agency and the PLIs are on the same page to ensure that lessons from the past will prove useful in implementing the CVFF disbursement and lead to developing shipping and the blue economy in Nigeria.

In his words, “we are engaging the banks on the management and disbursement of the CVFF because they are the ones who have the professional know-how in fund management and this would help us in the reduction of risk in order to avoid the same mistakes of the Ship Acquisition and Ship Building Fund”.

“The banks are expected to come up with issues such as the interest rate, tenor, collateral, and other requirements needed to access the fund.

NIMASA is of the position that the interest rate should be of international best practices because the fund being disbursed is Dollar denominated.”

The DG also noted that the CVFF regime is a win-win for all stakeholders involved including the banks adding that the banks should look at the windows of opportunity inherent for the benefit of all parties involved.

On their part, the PLIs applauded the initiative and pledged their support towards ensuring judicious use of the funds to the beneficiaries in order to ensure accountability of the funds are guaranteed.

Managing Director of Jaiz bank, Dr Sirajo Salisu, who spoke on behalf of the PLIs assured of prompt action towards disbursing the funds, noting that interested shipowners should be ready to abide by the provisions of the Cabotage Act.

“We will try our best to partner with the beneficiaries or the proposed beneficiaries of these funds and I believe they are much aware that this is not a grant, this is money that is meant for a purpose and we will ensure that that purpose is achieved to the benefits of the country,” he said.

The MD/CEO Jaiz Bank, Dr Sirajo Salisu; Executive Director UBA Nigeria North, Mrs. Emem Usoro; Managing Director, Union Bank of Nigeria, Mr.Mudassir Amray; and Change Risk Officer, Polaris Bank, Mr Temi Ariboloye were at the meeting.

