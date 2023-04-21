NIMASA, ADSEMA organise workshop for Adamawa security stakeholders

….NIMASA donates security materials, food items to Adamawa Govt

BY TOM GARBA

A capacity building workshop on security was organised by Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), in collaboration with Nigerian Maritime and Administration Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The one day workshop targeted stakeholders on security, and held in Yola, with a call by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for them to work round the clock for a safe society.

Fintiri who represented by his adviser on security, commodore Senabi Crowther (rtd) said the government of Adamawa has been collaborating with all relevant security agencies to ensure a crime free state.

The Executive Secretary of ADSEMA, Dr Mohammed Amin Suleiman on his welcome address during the programme appreciated NIMASA and the state government for coming up with the capacity building for security experts.

Remarks by the Honourable commissioner ministry for reconstruction, reintegration, rehabilitation and humanitarian services, Mr Elijah Tumba and NEMA head of operations, Mr Ladan Ayuba said security is everyone’s business and should not be handled with kith gloves.

They called the participants to be serious and learn because the country found itself in the amidst of security challenges.

Declaring the event open by NIMASA Director General, Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, who was represented by Public Relations unit of the organisation, Hajiya Sadiqa Umar said the two agencies came together to tackle issues of insecurity in Adamawa because is becoming a dangerous menace.

The guest speaker, Engr Dr Musa Maigana spoke on a topic :”Security situation in Adamawa state and way forward.”

Maigana highlighted the concept of security by bringing the past and present security situation, and a way forward in the state.

He explained government, organisations communities and individuals are the custodians of security in Adamawa and their constitutional roles.

Maigana gave reasons for the need of security in any given society and why security exist and those responsible to ensure security of lives and property stand including food security.

As part of NIMASA’s Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative and to climax the activities of the workshop, the organisation presented Security and Educational materials to ADSEMA.

Materials represented to Adamawa State Government through the Executive Secretary, ADSEMA, Dr. Aminu Suleiman by NIMASA’s Assistant Chief Public Relations unit, Hajiya Sadiqa Umar, are Tear Gas, Helmets, Knives, Computers and books.

Food items like Rice, Beans Yams and vegetable oil, among others were also presented.

In his response on the gesture by NIMASA, Dr. Aminu thanked the Federal Government agency and appreciated them for their kindness and promised it gets to the intended recipients.

