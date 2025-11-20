NIMASA accredits 27 shipyards nationwide to raise maritime standards

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has accredited 27 shipyards across Lagos, Rivers, and Delta states in a move aimed at strengthening regulatory compliance and safety standards within the country’s maritime sector.

The initiative represents a significant step toward enhancing operational efficiency, transparency, and investor confidence in Nigeria’s shipbuilding and maritime industry.

The accreditation exercise is conducted under Section 22 of the NIMASA Act 2007 and Sections 335–339 of the Merchant Shipping Act 2007, which empower the agency to regulate, license, inspect, and enforce operational standards for shipyards nationwide. Of the 27 accredited facilities, Lagos leads with 10, Rivers has 8, and Delta State accounts for 9 shipyards meeting the regulatory criteria.

Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, described the accreditation as part of a broader effort to align Nigeria’s maritime operations with international standards. “Our goal is to ensure that every shipyard in Nigeria adheres to global best practices in safety, environmental protection, and operational efficiency,” he said.

Mobereola noted that vessels constructed in accredited shipyards will receive a Keel Identification Number (KIN), making them eligible for International Maritime Organization (IMO) numbers upon completion. The process, he said, ensures traceability and compliance for all locally built vessels, which is critical for fostering investor confidence and facilitating international trade.

He emphasised that accreditation is not a one-time exercise but an ongoing process aimed at maintaining updated records of compliant facilities. This continuous oversight will strengthen the maritime value chain, enhance safety at sea, and support Nigeria’s ambitions to become a competitive maritime hub in Africa.

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the move, noting that adherence to international standards will reduce operational risks, attract foreign investments, and improve the country’s reputation in global shipping markets.

Experts believe that the accreditation of shipyards will also stimulate job creation, promote technological adoption in shipbuilding, and encourage private sector participation in maritime infrastructure development.

With Nigeria handling a growing share of maritime traffic in West Africa, NIMASA’s accreditation initiative signals a proactive approach to safeguarding vessels, protecting lives at sea, and boosting the overall competitiveness of the nation’s maritime industry.