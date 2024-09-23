Nigeria’s Tyre importation hits N108bn annually as Freee Recycle pushes for circular economy

A tyre recycling and rubber manufacturing company, Freee Recycle Limited, has revealed that Nigeria’s tyre importation market is worth over N108 billion annually.

This is even as the company urges for the adoption of a circular economy model to harness the full potential of tyre waste recycling and drive environmental sustainability in the country.

At a recent media parley in Lagos, Ifedolapo Runsewe, Managing Director of Freee Recycle Limited, expressed concern that despite the significant value of tyre importation in Nigeria, the contribution of the tyre recycling and waste management sector to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) remains minimal.

She noted that while tyre importation has reached over N108 billion annually, the waste recycling sector adds only a nominal 0.32 per cent to GDP growth.

Runsewe stressed the need for Nigeria to close the loop in the circular economy by transforming waste into wealth.

She highlighted the immense potential of tyre waste recycling to boost economic growth, improve environmental sustainability, and position Nigeria in the global circular economy.

“Globally, with the growing demand for alternative and renewable energy, circular economy has become a leading conversation among environmental experts. Manufacturers and industries must turn waste into wealth by encouraging environmental sustainability and cleaner production across industry sectors,” Runsewe said.

Since its pilot launch in 2020, Freee Recycle has recycled over 350,000 waste tyres, producing commercially viable products that contribute to economic growth.

The company operates an integrated recycling and manufacturing facility, transforming scrap tyres into eco-friendly rubber products for residential and commercial use.

Freee Recycle plans to scale its operations and recycle two million tyres annually, contributing to Nigeria’s circular economy and reducing environmental pollution.

Runsewe detailed the company’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s sustainability goals. Freee Recycle’s Ibadan facility, which spans five acres, is equipped with a tile production capacity of 400 square metres per day, a mat production capacity of 3,200 square metres per day, and a tyre recycling line capable of processing 1,450kg of crumb rubber per hour.

“Tapping into Nigeria’s vast waste resources, Freee Recycle has pioneered efforts in tyre waste, demonstrating that discarded tyres can be repurposed into valuable products. This not only reduces environmental pollution but also drives Nigeria’s circular economy forward,” Runsewe explained.

By repurposing waste tyres into high-quality goods, Freee Recycle’s efforts have prevented the emission of over 8,100 metric tons of CO2, while its innovative recycling solutions have saved more than 2,250 lives by reducing the risk of malaria mortalities linked to tyre pollution.

Despite the challenges facing the tyre waste recycling sector, Runsewe remains optimistic about its future, urging manufacturers and industries to adopt circular economy principles. She underscored Freee Recycle’s mission to turn Nigeria’s tyre waste into an asset that contributes to economic growth, environmental sustainability, and improved public health.

Meanwhile, the managing director reaffirmed the company’s ongoing expansion plans and commitment to promoting innovative recycling solutions that transform tyre waste into eco-friendly products, enhance productivity, and foster sustainability in Nigeria’s economy.