Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeat Angola 1-0, qualify for semi-final

24 mins ago
by Ihesiulo Grace
1 min read
Nigeria have qualified for the semi-final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, thanks to a 1-0 win over Angola.

Ademola Lookman finished off a fine Super Eagles move to score the only goal of the game.

It is his third strike at the tournament, having netted a brace against Cameroon in the Round of 16.

Jose Peseiro’s men have now qualified for the semi-final, where they will face the winner of the last-eight fixture between South Africa and Cape Verde.

