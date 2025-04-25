Nigeria’s railway revival poised to boost economy, empower workforce

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

In a passionate and detailed address, key stakeholders in Nigeria’s transportation and infrastructure sector have laid out a bold new vision to revitalise the railway system and leverage it as a catalyst for economic transformation, energy efficiency, and job creation.

For decades, Nigeria’s rail system suffered neglect and underinvestment. Despite some infrastructure built over the past 60 years, much remained incomplete or underutilised. However, a renewed effort since 2020—spearheaded by the administration of Sir Edogbola Nkrumah—is now driving the conversation toward progress.

“The time management was colossal. But in the last 10 years, we’ve made strides. We are now nearing a thousand kilometres of operational rail,” a speaker stated, highlighting both the historical gaps and recent milestones.

The government’s renewed focus isn’t just about building tracks. It’s about embedding a culture of sustainability, innovation, and inclusion. Emphasis has been placed on developing a human capital pipeline that will not only support railway operations but also create long-term technical jobs. Plans are underway to revive vocational and engineering training schools tied directly to the railway sector, including programs that offer second chances to out-of-school youth through certifications like NAPTEC.

READ ALSO: Delta Gov, Oborevwori dumps PDP, declares for APC

One initiative making waves is the PCNGI (Professional Capacity Nigerian Growth Initiative), which has reportedly gained over 80% public approval. The program aims to elevate Nigeria’s position among global transport leaders, focusing on professionalism, infrastructure quality, and energy-smart transport systems.

On energy, stakeholders revealed that powering rail stations and engines continues to account for a major portion of operating costs. To solve this, they’re turning to compressed natural gas (CNG), proposing pilot projects and proof-of-concept trials that have already delivered promising results. “We’re looking at up to 70% of Nigeria powered through CNG in the future. But we need capital,” one official explained.

The conversation also stressed the importance of storytelling and mentorship. “Inspire to share” was the theme, inviting senior citizens and retired railway veterans to pass on their knowledge to the next generation. “These are not just stories; they are blueprints for building back better.”

Efforts are also being made to decentralise benefits. Any state touched by rail lines will be integrated into this revitalisation effort, ensuring equitable economic impacts. Contracts have been signed with several states to extend rail access and enable the movement of agricultural goods and raw materials across Nigeria. Niger State, for example, is already leading an agricultural revolution with an eye on fast and efficient food distribution.

Additionally, the use of data is playing a key role. Nigerian officials are now leveraging international transport statistics to monitor productivity and forecast economic shifts. This real-time data aids in planning everything from logistics to port evacuations and helps identify signs of inflation or recession.

“We are working with oil and gas companies, food producers, and others to ensure rail becomes the backbone of our logistics. Trailers shouldn’t be feared—they should be seen as signs of movement, of prosperity,” an official stated.

While derailments and track wear remain issues, engineers insist they have the skills to maintain and innovate, provided they receive support. Many parts used in repairs are already designed by Nigerian engineers—what’s needed now is a more localised and empowered supply chain.

Despite current limitations in funding and logistics, the message was clear: Nigeria has both the talent and the determination to transform its railway sector into a thriving engine for growth.

“Our materials and crafts are assets waiting to be developed,” the speaker concluded. “All Nigeria is asking for is the opportunity to do it.”