Nigeria’s problem is largely food insecurity, says Abbas

…applauds adoption of House’s initiative by States, LGAs

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Tanudeen Abbas has charged the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly to make legislative moves towards addressing hunger and malnutrition in Nigeria, saying food insecurity is one of the major challenges facing the country.

Addressing the House Committee on Food Security and Malnutrition as well as the National Legislative Network on Nutrition and Food Security at his office on Tuesday in Abuja, Speaker Abbas said he is happy that a template designed by the 10th House is now being adopted by the State and Local Governments’.

The Speaker made this known when Chairman of the House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, Rep Chike Okafor, led the National Legislative Network on Nutrition and Food Security, which is made up of members of the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly to brief him on their activities.

He said: “This is a very important cause. Nigeria’s problem is largely, in a way, food insecurity and whatever we can do as parliamentarians to ease the burden on the people when it comes to hunger and malnutrition, we will be doing a very great service to this country. I urge you to please maintain the tempo. Ensure that you continue to increase the level of your activities until we get to that Promised Land.”

Speaker Abbas said it is gratifying to hear that an initiative of the House, “which came on board for the first time in the history of the parliament,” is really making such kind of impact. “I could not believe when I heard Hon. Chike Okafor speaking on the progresses recorded within one and a half years. It is simply incredible. It is simply unprecedented,” he said.

The Speaker also stated that “committee is no longer a baby of the House of Representatives; it has become the baby of Nigeria as a whole; embraced by all the 36 Speakers (of the state Houses of Assembly) who are also making efforts to see that they can take this to all the local government areas.”

He added: “I think this is one of the few things that we created in the 10th House that will forever linger in my mind for being very useful to the country. I can attribute that success and the benefits to the chairman of the committee whose passion and commitment are driving this process.”

Earlier, Hon Okafor stated that the conversations around food security “cannot start and end in Abuja,” adding that his committee has taken the campaign against food insecurity and malnutrition to the sub-national levels.

The chairman recalled his meeting with the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, which led to organisation of a retreat in Owerri, Imo State, where it was resolved that committees on food security and nutrition be set up at the state parliaments and federal laws be domesticated at the state level.

Hon Okafor also recalled that chairmen and clerks of the newly created committees had a conference in Abuja, which birthed the National Legislative Network on Nutrition and Food Security.

The lawmaker disclosed that preparations for a national summit on food security and nutrition has reached an advanced stage, with international organisations partnering the House on the event.

He also disclosed that the network is billed to meet with the Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday.

Hon Okafor thanked the Speaker for being the inspiration behind the projects.

Chairman of the National Legislative Network on Nutrition and Food Security, Hon. Michael Tolulope Ige, Majority Leader of the Ekiti State House of Assembly representing the South-West geopolitical zone in the body, thanked the Speaker “for giving us the square peg in the square hole.”

The State lawmaker noted that the network has decided to further take the campaign down to the Local Government Area, level.