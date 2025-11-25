Nigeria’s oil output falling due to poor reservoir management, not geology – Expert

One of Nigeria’s leading voices in reservoir science and production strategy, Engineer Charles Deigh, has said that Nigeria’s oil output is falling because of poor reservoir management rather than geological limits.

He said this at a media parley in Abuja after the 2025 annual conference of the Nigerian Institute of Petroleum and Gas where he was conferred with a fellowship.

Engr. Deigh said Nigeria’s upstream problems are rooted in weak discipline, poor surveillance, and a lack of engineering rigour.

He noted that political arguments often overshadow the real issue, which is the technical capacity needed to maintain stable production.

Deigh explained that with almost two decades of work at Oando Energy Resources, Nigerian Agip Oil Company, Nigerian Agip Exploration, and Miswaco, he has seen firsthand how technical decisions shape national production outcomes.

According to him, reservoir modelling, well placement, completions, and decline analysis directly determine field longevity and revenue flow.

Drawing from this experience, he warned that Nigeria is losing production because many wells are poorly monitored and interventions are delayed.

“In the Niger Delta, many wells underperform due to inconsistent surveillance, outdated or neglected reservoir models, irregular use of diagnostic tools such as PLT, SBHP, and PTA/RTA, and interventions delayed by bureaucracy.” Deigh said

He added that governance issues and a lack of engineering discipline are more responsible for declining output than the geology of Nigeria’s reservoirs. He stressed that better technical decisions would reverse much of the current decline.

Engr. Deigh also linked poor reservoir management to Nigeria’s gas problems. He said wrong assumptions about reservoir pressure, weak analysis of well deliverability, and poor tracking of gas–oil ratios lead to unstable gas output, unnecessary flaring, and wasted volumes.

“Gas flaring is a downstream effect of upstream decisions, not just a midstream failure.” He explained

Deigh argued that effective surveillance would help operators stabilise production and reduce flaring by giving them the data needed to capture and commercialise associated gas. This, he said, is essential for both national revenue and environmental goals.

On the wider gas conversation, he criticised the slow pace of modular gas projects despite their proven success worldwide.

He listed several barriers, including “weak host community governance structures vulnerable to elite capture”, FX risks, wrong pricing frameworks, and the slow deployment of modular technologies.

He insisted that Nigeria does not lack demand for gas. He said the rising use of LPG and CNG after subsidy removal proves consumers are ready. The real challenge, he noted, is “supply-side inertia and the absence of a rapid, decentralized, modular midstream strategy.”

Engr. Deigh outlined solutions such as micro LNG plants, CNG hubs, small processing units, embedded power, and financing options that protect investors from foreign exchange shocks. He said these technologies can turn flare gas into useful energy, jobs, and revenue.

He also said Nigeria is losing thousands of barrels per day because it still relies on manual reporting and outdated monitoring. According to him, the future should be built on tools like IoT monitoring, satellite surveillance, drones, blockchain metering, and real-time SCADA systems.

He described these tools as “national security instruments required to protect revenue, restore investor confidence, and eliminate the information gaps exploited by oil thieves.”

Despite his concerns, Engr. Deigh expressed optimism. He called for stronger engineering input in policy, better surveillance, compulsory modular gas systems at flare sites, full digital monitoring, and stronger governance around host communities.

He said Nigeria needs “engineers with courage, clarity, and competence” to secure the future of its oil and gas sector.