Nigeria’s Museum of West African Art Set to Open

Benin City is preparing to unveil the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA), a state-of-the-art facility designed to preserve and showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage.

Spanning a 6-hectare campus, the museum will feature climate-controlled storage, cutting-edge labs, galleries, performance spaces, and a rainforest gallery.

MOWAA aims to address the infrastructure deficit that has historically hindered the restitution of African artifacts from Western institutions and foster a deeper connection between contemporary African artists and their cultural history.