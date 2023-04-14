Nigeria’s motorcycle importation drops by 42%

By Temitope Adebayo

Nigeria’s spending on the importation of motorcycles fell to N212.64 billion in 2022 representing a 42 percent decline from the N367.39 billion spent in 2021.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics report which also showed that the importation bill on motorcycles fell quarter-on-quarter by 22 percent to N46.43 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 from N59.63 billion in the third quarter.

The declining importation may not be unconnected to a ban on commercial motorcycle operations by Lagos State.

Recall that the Lagos Government in May 2022 banned the operations of commercial motorcycles in ten local government areas in the state. The affected local governments are Ikeja, Surulere, Eti Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, Apapa, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Shomolu, and Mushin.

