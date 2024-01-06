Nigeria’s level of insecurity is out of control- Bode George

The country’s security situation has gotten worse, according to Bode George, an elder statesman and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party, or PDP.

George says that already the matter has gotten out of hand.

He stated that Nigerians are willing to give President Bola Tinubu more time since he has a lot of job ahead of him.

“The state of our nation has been completely in a shambolic situation, it is in perpetual despair and despondency.

“There is hunger in the land and there is anger in the land; the insecurity has gone beyond control,” Chief George said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

“So, when you look at all those things; we are all Nigerians and I listened to his (Tinubu) New Year speech and I also listened to what Chief Osoba said, this is not the time to play politics, it is our nation.

“He (Tinubu) has a hell of a job to do and I have listened to him. He has these eight objectives for the year, national defence, internal security, and job creation; the man who left who was my oga did a woeful job, he did not do well at all; they belong to the same party.

“So, we all Nigerians will give him a chance, let us see how he is going to handle it.

“Bola Tinubu, God will guide him.”