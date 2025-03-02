Nigeria’s irrigation farming initiative failed in the past due to over-reliance on govt for funding – FG

By Samuel Luka

Over dependence for funding from government have been described as one of the major problems that hindered the sustainability of irrigation farming initiative of the past Nigerian governments.

The Presidential Committee Chairman on Technology Transfer, Dr Dahiru Mohammed stated this during the launching of Irrigate Nigeria Project, implemented by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) in Gamawa local government area of Bauchi on Saturday.

According to him, various irrigation farming undertaken during successive administrations in Nigeria failed because it relies solely on the government, thereby been hindered by inefficiencies.

“The Irrigate Nigeria Project differentiate itself by adopting the merging of public sector resources with private sector expertise, investment and technology advancement, unlike previous irrigation programmes that relies solely on federal government funding and were hindered by inefficiencies”, he emphasized.

According to him, the FG’s irrigate Nigeria project ensures long term financial sustainability and operational effectiveness through risk sharing mechanisms.

He noted that the initiative integrates irrigation technologies such as solar water pumps as provided by NASENI and other automated irrigation systems to enhance efficiency and reduce water wastage.

“Additionally, the Irrigate Nigeria Project emphasises farmer empowerment by equipping small holder farmers with training and advanced irrigation techniques, Agric business development and market intelligence”, Dr. Mohammed said.

He added that the aim is to ensure not just access to water but also sustainable farming practices and stronger market linkages, making Nigerian agriculture globally competitive.

Dr. Mohammed further explained that the stakeholders in the Irrigate Nigeria Project involved the government which is being spearheaded by the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund and NASENI, adding that they will be providing lead and coordinate other related MDAs to provide policy, approvals, coordination, access to relevant infrastructure and funding support.

Mohammed said, farmer groups and local communities in the programme will be the primary beneficiaries of adopting and implementing the new irrigation Project

He further explained that the expected outcome of the project is set to transform the Agriculture landscape by improving irrigation efficiency, strengthening food security and driving economic growth.

“With one million hectres of irrigated farm, it is projected to create five million jobs in five years, lifting rural communities out of poverty and integrating farmers into formal economy and enhance financial sustainability and attract agric investment”, he said.

Dr. Mohammed said that the project will reduce water wastage, lower cost of farming, increase crop yields and lead to higher food production and price stability.

Socially, he said, that the project will curb youth restiveness, slow rural urban migration and strengthen Community driven Agriculture thereby enhancing the nation’s security.

The project, Irrigate Nigeria Project,

implemented by the National Agency for science engineering infrastructure (NASENI), was launched in Udubo community in Gamawa local government area of Bauchi state with a total landmass of 30,000 hectres Tiamin rice farm at Udubo community.

Dr. Dahiru Mohammed said that the project under the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF) is been implemented to ensure food security in Nigeria.

“As we officially launch the implementation phase of this irrigate Nigeria project, we take a bold step towards ensuring food security and prosperity”, he said.

Earlier speaking in an opening remark, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Chairman of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, said they were in Gamawa local government area of Bauchi state to fulfill the promised of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of revamping the Agricultural sector to guarantee food security.

Represented by Adebayo, Dr. Zacch said, “the President of the federal republic of Nigeria came up with the Renewed Hope Agenda for his people and that’s why we are here today. We are here to ensure food security for our people”.