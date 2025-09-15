Nigeria’s inflation drops to 20.12%

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed a decline in inflation rate from 21.88% in July 2025 to 20.12% in August 2025.

The statistics was made available on Monday, following the monthly review approach to determine the state of the economy.

The headline inflation stood at 0.74% in August, reflecting a moderation compared to previous months.

The report also showed that food inflation rose by 1.65% month-on-month despite the slowdown in inflation.

According to the latest figures released by the NBS, these figures highlight the persistent pressures in the prices of staple items in the Nigerian economy.