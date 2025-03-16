Nigeria’s growth relies on digital innovation, youth empowerment- Govt Adviser

The future of Nigeria’s economic growth depends on harnessing digital innovation and empowering its youth, the technical adviser on Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Capital to the minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Francis Sani has affirmed.

Sani, at the opening of Darey.io/XTERNS Tech Hub, over the weekend, in Lagos, emphasised the crucial role of young Nigerians in shaping the country’s future.

Sani, who is also the programme director, 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Nigeria, highlighted that, fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology-driven solutions would be key to ensuring sustainable economic development. “Our greatest asset is our youthful population. If we invest in their talent, equip them with digital skills, and create an enabling environment for innovation, Nigeria will not only compete but thrive in the global economy,” Sani said.

READ ALSO: I’m not a religious bigot, Tinubu assures Catholic Bishops

The technical adviser noted that, the ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy is focused on implementing policies that support startups, digital skills training, and access to capital for young entrepreneurs. These initiatives, he said, are designed to position Nigeria as a leader in Africa’s digital economy.

Sani also stressed the importance of collaboration between the government, private sector, and educational institutions to drive innovation, while calling for increased investment in research and development, improved infrastructure, and policies that encourage tech entrepreneurship. ‘The future belongs to those who innovate. We must ensure that Nigeria is not left behind in the global digital revolution,’ he added.