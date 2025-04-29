Nigeria’s flight calibration crew is now self-reliant after training

The Nigerian flight calibration crew have been formally commissioned to conduct flight calibration services for air navigation facilities.

Nigeria has been relying on foreign partners to provide these services for so many years, but with the commissioning of the officers, Nigerians can now handle the calibration of their navigational facilities on their own.

The team went through several training sessions across the globe, as it required several exposures.

It was gathered that the training has been on with their foreign counterparts coming into the country to train them on the Nigerian aircraft and the console.

The officers, made up of two pilots and five flight inspectors, were checked out last week, while some are still on-the-job training.

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency has involved a calibration expert since 2019 to train the Nigerian team

Speaking at the checkout of the team, the general manager in charge of flight calibration services for air navigation facilities, Mr sizling Miri s,aid checkout was a boost for the country’s aviation as their efforts will save the agency huge resources in terms of capital flight.