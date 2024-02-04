Nigeria’s fighting spirit key to AFCON dreams – Ekong

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong believes his team’s “fighting spirit” will make them Africa Cup of Nations champions for a fourth time.

The Super Eagles booked a place in the semi-finals in Ivory Coast by beating Angola 1-0 on Friday.

“I believe in the mentality of this team, the fighting spirit and that’s the thing that’s going to make us champions,” Troost-Ekong said.

They next play on Wednesday against Cape Verde or South Africa.

It is 11 years since Nigeria last won Afcon, having previously lifted the title in 1980 and 1994 – and they were pushed all the way by an Angola side reaching the last eight for only the third time.

“It wasn’t the most beautiful game – I think we have to give credit to Angola as well,” added the 30-year-old centre-back.

“We made it a little bit difficult for ourselves at some moments. We need to be better when we are in possession and we gave away the ball too many times.

“You always try to score the second goal to try and kill the game. But, at the same time, you can’t take too much risk to let them back in it.

“So, a lot to be learned from today. Our confidence is growing game by game, we are still creating a lot and the fighting spirit has given me confidence.”

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman scored Nigeria’s winner against Angola to make it three goals in his past two matches, having netted both Super Eagles goals in the last-16 victory over Cameroon.

“I feel the pressure wearing this shirt,” the 26-year-old said.

“Every single time I put on the jersey, that’s just what comes with being a Nigerian and playing for the country, so I’m proud to do that, to take that responsibility.”

Napoli star striker Victor Osimhen, the African Footballer of the Year, had a goal ruled out for offside against Angola and, despite being praised for his performances, has scored only once at this AFCON.

It is the defensive qualities of this Nigeria side, which are gaining plaudits and defensive midfielder, Semi Ajayi says this Nations Cup run is not about individuals.

“I think the beauty of this team is that we’ve got so many weapons,” the West Bromwich Albion player, 30, said.

“You can’t really put all your attention on one person because we have so many people who are capable of creating and scoring.

“We’re not done yet. We’ve still got another another game on Wednesday, and hopefully another game on Sunday.

“We came here to win, so full focus goes towards Wednesday now,” Ajayi added.