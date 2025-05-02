Nigeria’s Democratic Resurgence: Two Years of Hope and Renewal

Dr Jeffrey Kuraun

As Nigeria approaches the two-year mark of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in May 2025, the nation reflects on a journey marked by resilience, challenges, and a renewed commitment to democratic ideals. This anniversary serves not only as a moment to evaluate progress but also as a crucial juncture to reinforce the importance of civic engagement in safeguarding democracy.

In recent years, Nigeria has faced significant democratic backsliding, with previous administrations undermining democratic institutions and curtailing civic freedoms. However, the past two years under Tinubu have brought a sense of hope, as the government has sought to restore the democratic norms that are vital for the nation’s stability and growth.

Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election was not merely a political shift; it represented a collective desire among Nigerians to reclaim their democratic rights. The diverse coalition that supported Tinubu’s campaign—comprising various ethnic and religious groups—highlighted a shared commitment to a democratic future. This unity was essential in countering the divisive politics that had characterized earlier administrations.

Upon taking office, Tinubu faced the formidable task of reversing the damaging policies of his predecessor. One of his administration’s first priorities was to reaffirm Nigeria’s democratic principles, signaling a departure from a history of authoritarianism. By promoting dialogue and respect for the rule of law, Tinubu aimed to restore public trust in governance, a critical element for any successful democracy.

The restoration of civic freedoms has been a cornerstone of Tinubu’s agenda. Previous governments had stifled independent media and suppressed dissent, creating an atmosphere of fear. In contrast, Tinubu’s administration moved swiftly to repeal oppressive measures, allowing for a freer press and encouraging diverse voices to contribute to national discourse. This shift has been vital in rebuilding trust between the government and the people.

Anti-corruption initiatives have also taken center stage in Tinubu’s administration. Corruption has long undermined Nigeria’s development, eroding public confidence in institutions. The new government initiated investigations into past abuses of power, aiming to hold accountable those who exploited their positions. By prioritizing transparency and accountability, Tinubu’s administration seeks not only to combat corruption but also to restore faith in public institutions.

Institutional reforms are another critical aspect of Tinubu’s recovery strategy. Recognizing the damage inflicted on the judiciary and other key institutions, the administration has prioritized restoring their independence. This effort is essential for reinforcing the rule of law and ensuring that justice is equitably administered, thereby fostering a more stable political environment.

However, the journey of democratic renewal has not been without challenges. Political polarization remains a significant obstacle, as factions loyal to previous leaders continue to resist change. This polarization reflects deep societal divisions that have been exacerbated over years of misgovernance. The current administration must navigate these tensions carefully, fostering dialogue and promoting reconciliation while advancing its reform agenda.

The complexities involved in implementing institutional reforms further complicate the recovery process. The remnants of previous administrations still hold influence in various sectors, making it necessary for the government to adopt a strategic approach that prioritizes issues capable of garnering broad support.

International dynamics also play an important role in Nigeria’s democratic journey. Global scrutiny and support for democratic processes have influenced the current administration’s approach. By actively engaging with international partners, Tinubu’s government reinforces its commitment to democracy and human rights, recognizing that external support can bolster internal efforts.

As Nigeria reflects on the two-year anniversary of Tinubu’s administration, the journey thus far serves as a testament to the resilience of its people. The collective efforts to reclaim and strengthen democratic governance underscore the vital role of civic engagement in shaping the political landscape. This anniversary is not only a moment for reflection but also a call to action for all Nigerians to remain vigilant and active in the defense of democracy.

In conclusion, Nigeria’s path toward democratic renewal illustrates the power of collective will and civic resilience. The lessons learned during these two years resonate beyond Nigeria, offering insights for other nations facing similar challenges. As the world navigates its own struggles for democracy, Nigeria’s progress stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that with determination, solidarity, and commitment to democratic principles, it is possible to reclaim and enhance democratic governance.

_Dr Jeffrey Kuraun is a public intellectual, technoct and 2023 APC guber aspirant in Benue State_