Nigeria’s democracy key to regional peace stability – Tuggar

By Ukpono Ukpong

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has declared Nigeria’s democratic tradition a stabilising force in the West African region, calling it a model worthy of emulation as the subcontinent faces growing political uncertainty.

He made the statement in a press release signed by his spokesman Alkasim Abdulkadir on Wednesday during the celebration of Democracy Day.

Tuggar noted that despite recent challenges across West Africa including a surge in unconstitutional changes of government Nigeria has maintained its democratic trajectory through regular elections, peaceful transitions of power, and adherence to constitutional norms.

READ ALSO: Presidency Issues Corrigendum on Democracy Day Honours List

“Nigeria stands as a beacon of hope and stability in the region,” the Minister said. “Our democratic institutions may not be perfect, but they remain resilient. In a time when democracy is under assault in parts of West Africa, Nigeria has continued to demonstrate that the rule of law, electoral accountability, and civic participation are essential pillars for long-term peace and development.”

Tuggar’s remarks come amid ongoing efforts by ECOWAS to address the wave of military takeovers in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger. He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to regional diplomacy, stressing that democratic governance must remain central to ECOWAS’ conflict resolution strategy.

Analysts say Nigeria’s influence is vital in maintaining regional order. As Africa’s most populous country and largest economy, Nigeria’s democratic health is often viewed as a barometer for West Africa’s political direction.

In his address, Tuggar also highlighted Nigeria’s historical role in defending democracy in the region, from peacekeeping efforts in Liberia and Sierra Leone to its leadership in recent ECOWAS deliberations on restoring civilian rule.

“Democracy is not just an internal affair,” he added. “It is our strategic contribution to regional peace. Our progress strengthens the African democratic project as a whole.”

He also used the occasion to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s path to economic recovery and political stability. He further stated that in the end Nigeria will be better for it as the actions will lead to a future of shared prosperity