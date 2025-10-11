Nigerians will no longer accept excuses of glitches, inconclusive polls — PDP tells Amupitan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the newly nominated Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, to note that Nigerians will no longer tolerate electoral infractions, glitches, or cases of inconclusive elections under his leadership, if confirmed.

The party said Amupitan has the task of living up to expectations, as the responsibility of entrenching credibility in Nigeria’s electoral process now rests on his shoulders.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said that while the PDP has no objection to Amupitan’s nomination by President Bola Tinubu, the nominee must realise that Nigerians will be watching closely how he pilots the affairs of the country’s election management body.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists on Friday in Abuja, Ologunagba cautioned the appointee to be mindful of the enormous responsibility before him.

“He should know that INEC is critical to the democratic process and its sustainability. The task ahead of him is to eliminate concerns about our electoral process and to ensure that under his chairmanship, INEC conducts free, fair, and credible elections.

“The incoming chairman should know that democracy can only be legitimised when we have a credible and unquestionable electoral process,” he said.

Ologunagba added that the party recognises President Tinubu’s constitutional right to nominate Prof. Amupitan, but expressed hope that the Senate would be thorough in its screening and confirmation process.

“We hope that the Senate will do justice and move away from the resolution of blanket confirmation of anything or anybody brought before them by the President,” he said.

He assured that the PDP remains focused on preparations for its forthcoming national convention next month and would not be distracted.

According to him, the party is aware of plots by some elements within its ranks to institute legal action after the convention, but is undeterred.

“Our concern is to conduct a successful convention. Every step we’ve taken so far has been deliberate and carefully considered.

“We ensured that INEC was well involved in all our meetings, as required by party management processes, and all decisions taken at such meetings were properly authenticated. So we’ll be waiting to hear on what grounds anyone would fault our convention,” he stated.

Ologunagba also expressed confidence that Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the return of the PDP to power at the centre.

“The drivers of the PDP are the people of Nigeria. The hearts of Nigerians are with the PDP.

“Leaders are important, stakeholders are important, but the real power lies with the people — with Nigerians,” he added.

On the reported planned defection of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) next Tuesday, the PDP spokesperson said the development would not distract the party.

“Decamping or defection is not enough to derail us. Our convention is set — the train is already in Ibadan.

“The party cannot be intimidated by defections that are not based on principle but on coercion and intimidation by the ruling party,” he said.

He alleged that the APC leadership has been inducing some federal and state lawmakers from opposition parties to defect to the ruling party, but noted that such moves would not change the political mood of the nation.

“What will make a difference in 2027 is the current state of insecurity, economic hardship, poverty, unemployment, and general mistrust.

“It is not about decamping. Nigerian people have not decamped from hunger, poverty, neglect, insecurity, and hardship,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Venue Sub-Committee of the PDP National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) held its inaugural meeting at the party’s Legacy House in Abuja on Friday.

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, who chairs the committee, expressed optimism that the PDP would form the next federal government, citing the hope and expectations of Nigerians ahead of the 2027 elections.

He emphasised that the choice of Ibadan as the venue was strategic, given its symbolic and logistical importance.

“Venue is key and critical to the success of the convention. A convention of this nature must be devoid of chaos and disunity, and that’s why Ibadan was chosen.

“The inaugural meeting was successful, as members were broken into about ten sections with specific assignments. The activities of other sub-committees can only succeed if the venue is well organised,” he said.