“Nigerians tweeting #TinubuTheDrugDealer will die soon” – Bayo Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson for the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday lashed out at Nigerians who are describing his principal as a drug dealer.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that according to Onanuga, the days of the “sons of bitches” posting on Twitter that Tinubu is a drug trafficker are numbered.

All those sons of bitches tweeting the hashtags #TinubuTheDrugDealer

TinubuForPrison, your days are numbered. One day, you will face the wrath of law and God for tweeting malicious falsehood about Nigeria’s President-Elect. pic.twitter.com/q77Am6lwGt

— Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) March 26, 2023

“All those sons of bitches tweeting the hashtags #TinubuTheDrugDealer #TinubuForPrison. Your days are numbered.

“One day, you will face the wrath of law and God for tweeting malicious falsehood about Nigeria’s President-Elect,” Onanuga wrote.

This newspaper reports that over the past few years, there has been public scrutiny of background of Tinubu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Lagos governor has also been accused of alleged involvement in drug trafficking in the United States of America (USA) — an allegation that has continued to elicit various reactions on social media.