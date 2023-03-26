“Nigerians tweeting #TinubuTheDrugDealer will die soon” – Bayo Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson for the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday lashed out at Nigerians who are describing his principal as a drug dealer.
POLITICS NIGERIA reports that according to Onanuga, the days of the “sons of bitches” posting on Twitter that Tinubu is a drug trafficker are numbered.
All those sons of bitches tweeting the hashtags #TinubuTheDrugDealer
TinubuForPrison, your days are numbered. One day, you will face the wrath of law and God for tweeting malicious falsehood about Nigeria’s President-Elect. pic.twitter.com/q77Am6lwGt
— Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) March 26, 2023
“All those sons of bitches tweeting the hashtags #TinubuTheDrugDealer #TinubuForPrison. Your days are numbered.
“One day, you will face the wrath of law and God for tweeting malicious falsehood about Nigeria’s President-Elect,” Onanuga wrote.
READ ALSO: MOCODE tackles APC over irresponsible attack on SGF…
This newspaper reports that over the past few years, there has been public scrutiny of background of Tinubu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The former Lagos governor has also been accused of alleged involvement in drug trafficking in the United States of America (USA) — an allegation that has continued to elicit various reactions on social media.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.